Court Orders Adamawa Govt To pay Retiree N2.8m Entitlement Claim

Share

The National Industrial Court, Yola Judicial Division, has ordered the Adamawa State Government and its Attorney-General to immediately pay Comfort Sanga, a retiree, the total sum of N1,583,553.81 in outstanding gratuity, alongside N246,335.95 in accrued unpaid pension for seven months.

Additionally, the court awarded N500,000 as general damages for the distress and trauma Sanga endured due to the delayed payments, along with N500,000 to cover the cost of the legal proceedings.

The court, in a ruling, held that Comfort Sanga, who served the Adamawa State Government for 35 years, had her pension withheld for seven months without justification and her gratuity left unpaid despite multiple demands.

The court described this as an unfair labour practice and recognized the unnecessary legal struggle Sanga faced, especially as a senior citizen.

Justice Fishim concluded that the Adamawa State Government had failed to provide any evidence supporting their claims of a policy governing pension payments, deeming their defence insufficient.

As a result, the court ruled in favour of Comfort Sanga, awarding her the gratuity, unpaid pension and damages. Comfort Sanga was employed by the Adamawa State Government in 1989 and retired on November 28, 2021.

Following her retirement, the Adamawa State Pension Board provided a document detailing her entitlement to a gratuity of N1,583,553.81.

However, her monthly pension, which should have started in December 2021, was only paid in June 2022, leaving an outstanding balance of N246,335.95.

The Adamawa State Government and its Attorney-General argued that pension payments were progressing according to a scheduled queue, with those retiring in July 2021 prioritized, but Comfort Sanga’s case had not yet been processed.

They also contested her claims of trauma and distress, insisting there was no evidence to support her allegations.

In response, Comfort’s lawyer, Bala Sanga, pointed out that the queue policy had not been substantiated, as no official documentation supporting such a policy existed.

He further argued that Comfort, having travelled long distances with her lawyer in search of her due payments, should be awarded general damages due to the unnecessary delay in the payment of her gratuity.

Share

Please follow and like us: