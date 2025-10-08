Court-Ordered Forensic Analysis Of Evidence In Emefiele’s Trial Hits Deadlock

The court-ordered forensic analysis of evidence tendered by the prosecution in the ongoing trial of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over alleged fraud, has hit a deadlock.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja had on September 15 granted Emefiele’s application seeking to engage forensic experts to examine WhatsApp conversations and a mobile device marked “iPhone 2” that were tendered as evidence by the prosecution.

In granting the application, the judge ordered that the inspection be conducted in the presence of representatives of all parties, with each party allowed no more than one lawyer and one forensic expert of their own choice. The court also directed that the process be supervised by a court representative and conducted between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on September 24 and 26, 2025.

However, at the resumption of proceedings yesterday, Emefiele’s lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), of blocking the successful execution of the court’s order on two separate occasions.