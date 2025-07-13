Court Order: Dickson Backs Natasha’s Return To Senate

Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, has publicly declared his support for the reinstatement of his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, following a Federal High Court ruling mandating her return to the Senate.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on March 6, 2025, after a contentious dispute with Senate leadership regarding an alleged discriminatory seating arrangement.

The controversy escalated when she appeared on national television, accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of orchestrating her suspension in retaliation for allegedly rejecting his sexual advances, an accusation Akpabio has categorically denied.

Following the accusation and petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Code of Conduct, Natsaha was suspended for six months without any privileges.

However, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on July 4 that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was unconstitutional and ordered her immediate reinstatement to resume legislative duties.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Senator Dickson expressed empathy for Senator Natsaha and reaffirmed his opposition to prolonged legislative suspensions, emphasising the need for constitutional integrity within the Senate.

READ ALSO:

“I sympathise with Natasha. I have never been in support of any legislative activities that suspend members for long periods of time,” Dickson stated.

“The Senate leadership and my colleagues know my position on it is anchored on the law, the constitution, and my personal conviction.”

He further stressed that the Senate must remain a platform for diverse opinions, constructive debate, and democratic tolerance.

“Senators are here to agree and disagree in the national interest. So, we have to tolerate and respect one another, even when we differ in opinion,” he added.

While he was not present when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was announced, Dickson clarified that his focus is not on procedural technicalities, but on restoring her constitutional right to represent her constituents.

“My concern is that the sooner she resumes her seat to continue her constitutional responsibilities, the better. That’s my interest, and I have been told that the court has decided on it,” he concluded.

The ruling by Justice Nyako is being closely watched by legal experts and political observers, as it reinforces the judiciary’s role in checking legislative overreach.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension had drawn widespread criticism from civil society groups and opposition leaders, who described the move as a threat to democratic governance and free speech in the National Assembly.

With growing public interest and support from key lawmakers like Dickson, her reinstatement is expected to reignite debates about legislative decorum, gender politics, and the limits of parliamentary privilege in Nigeria.