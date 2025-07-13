Court Order Delaying Natasha’s Reinstatement – Senate

The Nigerian Senate has explained why it has not yet reinstated Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central senatorial district, who was suspended in March 2024.

According to the upper legislative chamber, it is waiting to receive and review the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the recent Federal High Court judgment before taking any action.

This clarification was made on Sunday in Abuja by Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The Senate had applied for the CTC since Monday. We expect to get the document, and once we do, we are going to comply with the content of the court order.

“But first, the Senate will sit and consider the contents of the CTC before taking a position,” Adaramodu stated.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Senate suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan on March 6 for six months following allegations of sexual harassment she made against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which led to a heated confrontation on the Senate floor.

Her suspension was based on recommendations from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen (APC–Edo South).

However, in a recent ruling, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Senate to recall Akpoti-Uduaghan, while also imposing a ₦5 million fine on her for contempt of court.

Senator Adaramodu emphasized that the Senate’s response will follow due legislative procedures.

He defended the institution’s authority to reprimand its members and clarified that 180 days of suspension includes non-legislative days, contrary to public misconceptions.

“The Senate rules say you should observe and fulfill the 180 parliamentary days. Whoever is not a legislator cannot understand how the legislature works,” he added.

He also dismissed criticisms suggesting the Senate is dragging its feet, noting that compliance with the court ruling requires a formal legislative process.

“Some people think anyone can break Senate rules without consequence. That’s not how it works. We have Standing Orders, and enforcing them is essential to the integrity of the legislature,” he explained.

Until the Senate formally receives and examines the CTC of the court judgment, no official decision will be made on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement.

The case continues to stir public debate, with calls from civil society groups and political observers urging the Senate to act swiftly in compliance with the court’s directive.