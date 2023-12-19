Court Okays Election, Inauguration Of First Female NSE President, Oguntala

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kuje, Abuja, has set aside an interlocutory injunction, stopping the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) election and the inauguration of the association’s first female president, Engr. Margaret Oguntala.

Justice Venchak Gaba ruled in favour of the NSE and Oguntala in the Kuje Court on Monday, December 18, 2023, setting aside the injunction ordering that a caretaker committee take over the running of the association until January when the substantive suit would be considered.

Established by a group of young engineers in 1958, the NSE boasts over 65,000 members and is one of the most respected professional organizations in Africa.

Having been duly elected as Deputy President during the Annual General Meeting on December 9th, 2021, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala will become the first elected female President in the NSE’s history.

The constitution mandates that incumbent Deputy Presidents will automatically become President after the expiration of the President’s 2-year tenure.

Oguntala, an NSE veteran, has been a member since 1999 and a fellow since 2010. She has served in various capacities, including as Chairman of the Ikeja branch between 2010 and 2011, National Exco member in 2012 and 2013, Vice President in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and Deputy President from 2021. She is also the founder of BAMSAT Nigeria Limited and a board director of several companies.

Some members expressed excitement about the prospect of having a woman lead the association. Mr. Olusola Aluko shared his thoughts, stating, “The association has been fortunate to have capable leaders. With Mrs. Margaret Oguntala’s track record, we can expect the association’s future to be secure.

Her strong commitment to values such as ethics and standards, coupled with her leadership skills, bodes well for the improvement of Nigeria’s socio-economic environment.”

Engr. Nkechi Isigwe, former Vice President of the association, said that Oguntala, as Vice President of NSE, succeeded in getting companies to partner with the organization and empowered young engineers. “For the first time in NSE, we will witness an all-inclusive developmental programme that would move NSE and the nation forward,” she said.

Additionally, she said, “Many years ago, there used to be a lot of rancour during the election for the Presidency of NSE which was unhealthy and disruptive. To ensure that peace reigned and acrimony was eliminated in the Society, some of us were mandated to find a solution. We decided that the post of the President would no longer be contested for and dispute either in court or otherwise would not be entertained.”

While the excitement among members is rooted in Mrs. Margaret Oguntala’s strong attributes, the historical significance of her presidency adds to the anticipation surrounding the inauguration.

In a time when gender balance is a critical concern, especially in Nigeria, where women make up only 18.75 per cent of the federal cabinet against the 35 per cent benchmark, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala’s election as President-Elect of NSE is indeed a cause for celebration.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers serves as the umbrella organization for the engineering profession in Nigeria. The Society addresses the professional needs of its members through well-structured programs and regular interactions among different membership cadres, promoting high professional standards and ethical practices.