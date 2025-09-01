Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Probe Firm For Alleged Financial Crimes

Justice Aliyu Baba Usman of the Bauchi State High Court has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can continue investigating one, Hamza Koshe and his firm, Pentech Engineering Nig Ltd, over alleged financial crimes.

Koshe had earlier filed a suit seeking a restraining order to stop the EFCC from probing or prosecuting him and his firm. Koshe, in a 31-paragraph affidavit, asked the court to issue a perpetual injunction preventing the EFCC, the ICPC, or any affiliated bodies from involving him or his firm in matters related to a contract financing agreement with the Bauchi State Ministry of Finance (Treasury Division).

However in a ruling, Justice Usman stated that courts do not have the authority to issue perpetual orders restraining law enforcement agencies from performing their legitimate duties, including investigations and prosecutions of money laundering, corruption, and other economic or financial crimes.

The ruling allows the EFCC to proceed with its investigation, which Koshe had previously attempted to avoid by filing a lawsuit rather than complying with a summons for questioning.