Court Nullifies PDP Nat’l Convention, Sacks Turaki

A Federal High Court sitting in Iba has nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025. At the convention held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, (SAN), was elected as the PDP National Chairman.

The convention, which drew delegates from all 36 states and the FCT, was marked by sharp disagreements over zoning, accreditation delays, and allegations of last minute manoeuvres by rival blocs of the party.

At the convention, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and many other bigwigs of the party were suspended from the party. Chief Bode George read the speech pronouncing the members suspended.

Security was tightened around the venue which witnessed brief disruptions before the commencement of voting at about 6p.m.

The court on Friday barred Turaki and others from parading themselves as national officers of the PDP. The court also ruled that the Caretaker Committee led by Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu is the only recognised NWC of the PDP pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State chapter of the PDP has reacted to the verdict, saying that the matter is before an Appeal Court already and that the decision of the Federal High Court could not override that of the Appeal Court. To the party, the matter is just an academic exercise.