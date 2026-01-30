Court Nullifies PDP Nat’l Convention, Bars Turaki-Led NWC

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

Also in it’s ruling, the court barred members of the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

The court further recognized the Caretaker Committee led by Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the only NWC of the party, pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

The ruling is part of the latest twist in the protracted crisis rocking the PDP.