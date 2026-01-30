New Telegraph

January 30, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Court Nullifies PDP…

Court Nullifies PDP Nat’l Convention, Bars Turaki-Led NWC

PDP Leaders Frustrated, Battle To Revive Party

PDP Leaders Frustrated, Battle To Revive Party

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

Also in it’s ruling, the court barred members of the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The court further recognized the Caretaker Committee led by Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the only NWC of the party, pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.

The ruling is part of the latest twist in the protracted crisis rocking the PDP.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Warrior Ethos: Building Combat Readiness, Mental Resilience – COAS
Read Next

Group Endorses Tinubu For Second Term, Targets 10m Votes