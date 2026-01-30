Court Nullifies PDP Nat’l Convention, Bars Turaki-Led NWC

PDP Leaders Frustrated, Battle To Revive Party
A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.
Also in it’s ruling, the court barred members of the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) from parading themselves as national officers of the party.
READ ALSO:
- Attack On Makinde: You’re Political Liability, PDP Govs Tell Fayose
- PDP Governorship Candidate Ajayi, Others, Rejoin APC In Ondo
- Ex-Ekiti PDP Image Maker, Adeyanju Defects To APC
The court further recognized the Caretaker Committee led by Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the only NWC of the party, pending the conduct of a valid National Convention.
The ruling is part of the latest twist in the protracted crisis rocking the PDP.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Court nullifies pdp convention nyesom wike PDP political update Seyi Makinde PDP faction Wike led pdp