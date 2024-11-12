Court Nullifies Ebonyi PDP Congresses

Share

The Federal High Court Abakaliki yesterday nullified the recent ward, council and state congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

The court also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the second defendant in the suit, from recognising any of the officers purportedly elected from the nullified congresses.

The judgement was as a result of a suit filed by Nnenna Lynda Udeh and 12 others versus PDP. The applicant asked the court to set aside the congresses for being unconstitutional.

Recall that some stakeholders of the party on November 2 conducted a congress and elected Peter Nwele as the new Chairman of Ebonyi PDP.

Justice Hilary Oshomah, in his ruling, said the congresses did not follow democratic procedures of the party. Oshomah noted that the congresses were void, unconstitutional and of no effect.

