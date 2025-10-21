Court Nullifies 2024 Ebonyi LG Election

The Abakaliki Division of the Federal High Court, on Tuesday, nullified the 2024 Local Government election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for disobedience and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The court presided by Justice H.I.O. Oshomah held that the July 2024 chairmanship and councilorship elections didn’t conform to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

New Telegraph reports that the court declared the election that brought into office the current 13 Council Chairmen and their Councillors unconstitutional.

Recall that the court had earlier nullified the previous August 2022 election and declared it null and void over the same unlawful procedure.

Hamilton Ogbodo, counsel to the 1st plaintiff, Samuel Udeogu, hailed the judgment of the court.

“So, in effect, the local government election that was conducted in July 2024 in Ebonyi State is no longer there; it has been cancelled by this Federal High Court today.

“If the 2nd and 3rd defendants want to do what the law says they should do, they should revert to status quo ante bellum and then obey the court order, but we are waiting for them because the time within which they can appeal this judgment is still running, and when it expires, we will know what to do.

“We expect them to obey the court order. The local government chairmen have been sacked by the order of the court. The court has done exactly what the law says it should do because these things are in black and white,” Ogbodo stated.