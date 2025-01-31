Court Moves Arraignment Of Ex-NHIS Boss, Yusuf, To Feb 3

Share

Justice Chinyere E. Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Kuchiako, Kuje, on Thursday, rescheduled to February 3, 2025, the arraignment of former Executive Secretary of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on Wednesday arrested Yusuf and brought him before the court on Thursday for arraignment on allegations of fraud.

The arraignment was, however, moved to Monday to allow for amendment of the charges, according to a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

Though defence counsel, Isah Dokto Haruna, who held brief for the lead defence counsel, O.I.Habeeb, SAN, made an application for bail, it was turned down by the court on account of the defendant’s deferred arraignment.

Justice Nwecheonwu adjourned the matter till February 3, 2025, for arraignment and ruled that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Commission.

Yusuf was arrested by EFCC operatives who raided his residence on Wednesday. A petition was submitted to the immediate past presidency under former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Health, over misconduct and fraudu lent practices.

Share

Please follow and like us: