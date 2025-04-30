Court Martial: Soldier To Die By Hanging For Killing Girlfriend, Another Gets 10-Year Jail For Robbery

Share

The General Court Martial (GCM), sitting at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in Enugu has sentenced a soldier, Private Adamu Mohammed, to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Hauwa Ali.

Delivering judgement in the case of murder brought against Mohammed, President of the GCM, Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, held that the prosecution (Army) successfully proved the offence of murder punishable under Section 106 (a) of the Armed Forces Act (AFA) Cap A20 LFN 2004.

The GCM also convicted and sentenced another soldier, Private Abubakar Yusuf, to 10 years imprisonment over an offence bordering on robbery at an Enugu mall.

The sentences were handed down after due consideration for the offences of murder and robbery for which the soldiers stood trial. A statement yesterday by the Division’s spokesperson, Lt-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, said:

“The GCM, composed of 11 members, you’d recall was inaugurated by the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, on February 18, 2025, to try erring personnel within the Division for various offences, which could not be disposed of summarily.

“The President of the GCM, Brigadier General Sadisu Buhari, while delivering the judgment on the first accused, Private Adamu Mohammed, stated that he was found guilty of the offence of murder of his girlfriend, Miss Hauwa Ali, an offence punishable under Section 106 (a) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

“The judgement, which was unanimous, he explained, was arrived at after careful review of the facts before the GCM, the career and service record of the soldier, and the compassionate plea for mitigation presented by the accused and his counsel.

“However, the President of the GCM noted, that in the interest of societal decorum and justice for the deceased, the law had to be applied to its fullest.” He quoted the President as saying:

“Given this, the GCM has determined that the accused soldier, 21NA/80/6365 Private Adamu Mohammed, is hereby sentenced to death by hanging for the charge of murder.”

On the case of robbery, the special court found Yusuf guilty pursuant to Section 107(1)(b) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

