Court Judgment: We’re Going Ahead With Our Convention – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will go ahead with its November 15 National Convention, despite the Abuja High Court judgment.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the judgment does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new national officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

The party noted that the recent judgment of the Supreme Court affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs. It described the judgment by Justice Kolawole Omotosho on Friday, which stops the convention, as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

PDP therefore urged its members, chapters and organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the National Convention.

The party, however, said it is committed to the rule of law, and has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal against judgment “in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country.”