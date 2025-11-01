Court Judgment: PDP Convenes Emergency Meeting In Abuja

Following Friday’s judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja halting its planned National Convention billed for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency meeting of its National Working Committee (NWC).

A member of the NWC, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said the meeting would be held on Saturday at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

“That’s the judgment. However, I know that the NWC has summoned an emergency meeting tomorrow. The leaders will review what transpired throughout the process and determine the next line of action,” the official said.

“The oppositio party is set for a very serious deliberation, which will shape its next steps and provide members and Nigerians a clearer sense of direction in the coming days.”

The emergency session comes after Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopped the opposition party from holding the convention over alleged violations of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the party’s own internal constitution.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, the judge held that the PDP failed to conduct valid state congresses in several states and also breached the law by failing to issue the mandatory 21-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before convening the convention.

Omotosho ruled that the irregularities were fundamental and rendered the entire process leading to the proposed convention invalid.

“The failure of the PDP to comply with the law has put the planned convention in jeopardy. The party must do the needful before going ahead with the election,” he declared.

He further ruled that all convention notices must be jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary, adding that the signing of such documents by the chairman alone was unlawful.

The judge consequently restrained INEC from monitoring, recognising, or publishing the outcome of any PDP convention that did not meet the legal requirements.

“INEC is not entitled to give effect to the outcome of any political party convention that does not comply with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and relevant party guidelines,” Omotosho said.

The suit was filed by three aggrieved PDP members — Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP Chairman), Amah Nnanna (Abia PDP Chairman), and Turnah George (South-South Zonal Secretary).

They asked the court to halt the planned convention on the grounds that it violated both the Electoral Act and the PDP’s internal rules.

They alleged that no valid congresses were conducted in at least 14 states before the National Working Committee and the National Executive Committee issued notice for the convention.

The nine defendants in the suit include INEC, the PDP, National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, the NWC, the NEC, Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, Ali Odefa, and Emmanuel Ogidi.

In rejecting the PDP’s preliminary objection that the case was an internal affair, Justice Omotosho ruled that compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines transcends party matters.

“Non-compliance with the rules and regulations of INEC and political parties cannot be regarded as an internal affair of a political party. INEC has the power to issue subsidiary legislation for the conduct of political parties, and such subsidiary legislation has the force of law,” he said.

The verdict sparked mixed reactions in the courtroom, which was filled to capacity by lawyers, journalists, and party members. Despite the hum of a heavy-duty air conditioner, the atmosphere turned hot and tense as the judge read his ruling.

As soon as the judgment was delivered, the plaintiffs’ supporters broke into songs and dances, while the PDP delegation filed out in silence, their faces grim.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, the PDP National Chairman, Umar Damagum, condemned the ruling as a setback for democracy, vowing that the party would appeal immediately.

“This is not what we expected. We will appeal it. You cannot stop a whole political party from exercising its legal rights. This judgment today is a panacea to annihilating democracy in this country,” he said.

Correspondingly, the PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, in a statement later on Friday, described the judgment as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process but insisted that the ruling would not derail the party’s plans.

“The judgment does not vitiate our ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards electing new national officers. Our lawyers have been directed to appeal immediately,” Ologunagba stated.

He urged all members and party organs to stay focused on preparations for the convention, promising that the PDP would defend its rights within the bounds of the law.

“The PDP charges its members, chapters, and organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations for the National Convention. We are committed to upholding and promoting multiparty democracy in Nigeria,” he added.