Court Judgement’ll Not Affect Saturday’s Bye-Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, which compelled it to include candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Saturday’s legislative bye-elections, will not affect the elections.

The INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, in a statement issued on Friday, disclosed that the commission has been served with the court judgement.

Olumekun stated that even though SDP did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the bye-elections, and none was monitored by the commission, the candidates have been included in the elections.

“However, in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website. The party will participate in the bye-elections,” Olumekun, but added that “will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law.”