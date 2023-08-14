Court Judgement: Family takes over land with over 300 houses in Apapa

Consequent upon the judgement of a High Court in Lagos State, which went in their favour after a protracted litigation, the beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso have taken possession of about 50 acres of land at Kirikiri town, Lagos State.

Even though it was the bone of contention in the legal tussle, the takeover of the property was peaceful. The affected landed area had over 100 buildings, consisting of residential buildings, tank farms, mosques, offices, and markets, already erected. The beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso had stormed the area with security agents to take possession of the land by pasting ‘Caveat Emptor’ notice on all the buildings and “M/7P/2014 Possession taken today August 8, 2023, by Court Order”.

The notice issued a warning that attempt to re-enter or any forceful re-entry into possession of the property or part thereof by anyone, corporate or individual shall be an intentional violation of the said judgement and the lawful execution which shall lead to prosecution of the involved violator for a criminal offence in the face of the said valid and subsisting judgement.

The takeover was sequel to the ‘terms of settlement’ dated June 18, 2014, and filed at the High Court Registry, Lagos, on June 18, 2014, the same having been signed by parties in the suit, as well as their counsels. The legally recognized beneficiaries of the estate are; Mrs Olaitan Ogunfade, Mr Emmanuel Adewale Shyllo, John Oloye Reis, and Mr Francis K Adeojo (for themselves and as representing all beneficiaries of the Estate of late Lawrenco Antonio Cardoso), while the respondents are; Mrs Stella Adedoyin Shonowo, Mrs Bukola Amusan, Mrs Adetokunbo Vera-Cruz, Mr Lawrence Oluwatoyin Reis, Ms Taiwo Shyleon, Ms Winifred Cardoso, and the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos State.

The Lagos High Court presided over by Justice Jumoke Pedro, had in a consent judgement in suit number M/7P/14 set aside all previous dealings in properties forming part of Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso Estate without first obtaining Letters of Administration. Justice Pedro declared that those appointed and recognized as Administrators of the deceased estate shall immediately apply to the Probate Registrar, High Court of Lagos State for the processing and issuance of Letters of Administration, consequent upon which the Administrator—General of Lagos State shall cease from further management of the estate among all beneficiaries.

The order stated: “Upon the terms of settlement dated 18th day of June, 2014 and filed at the High Court Registry, Lagos on 18th day of June 2014, same having been duly signed by parties in this suit and the learned counsel for the parties. “It is hereby ordered that judgement is hereby entered in this suit as follows: “That all previous dealings in properties forming part of Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso Estate without first obtaining Letters of Administration are hereby set aside.

“That the Administrator-General of Lagos State shall forthwith take possession of all properties comprised in or forming part of the Estate of Pa Lawrenco Anthonio Cardoso (hereafter referred to as the deceased estate) and hand over same to the four persons listed hereunder upon their applying for letters of Administration in respect of the deceased estate from the 7 defendants herein.

“That the following persons, that is to say; Mrs Felicia Enitan Fetuga, Mrs Stella Adedoyin Shonowo, Mr Emmanuel Adewale Shyllon and Mr Lawrenco Oluwatoyin Reis are hereby appointed and recognized as Administrators of the deceased estate provided that they shall immediately apply to the 7th defendant for the processing and issuance of Letters of Administration consequent upon which the Administrator — General of Lagos State shall cease from further management to the estate among all beneficiaries”.