Court Jails UDUTH’s Accountant Over N60m Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of one, Lukumanu Sani Waziri, an accountant at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, for corruption and abuse of office.

A statement issued by Demola Bakare, Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission, further stated that Waziri was found guilty of diverting public funds amounting to over N60 million through unauthorized access to the Government Integrated Financial Information System (GIFMIS).

ICPC had in 2021, in a charge number: FHC/ ICPC/122021, arraigned Waziri and two others before Justice M. Abdulgafar of the Federal High Court, Sokoto Division in a nine-count charge of fraud and corruption.

In the course of the trial, ICPC’s lawyer, Dr Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, led evidence before the court on how Waziri, a designated user of GIFMIS in the Teaching Hospital altered financial records and facilitated the transfer of multimillions of government money into private accounts, including his own and that of one, Monday Michael Adejo.

Waziri was also said to have, without authorization changed the bank account details meant for state taxes of Kogi, Edo, Bauchi and Zamfara States to that of Monday Adejo Michael where the taxes due to the aforementioned States were fraudulently diverted to.

