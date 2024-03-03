Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Justices Deinde Dipeolu and N. Ogazi of the Federal High Court in Lagos have convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters, Oluwafemi Abdulwaheed Rasaq and Chris Onabulu, to varied jail terms for romance scam and impersonation.

The Justices delivered the judgment after pleading guilty to one-count separate cybercrime charges following the arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Command.

The count against Rasaq reads, “That you, Oluwafemi Abdulwaheed Rasaq sometime between January and September 2023 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court fraudulently impersonated one Amanda Valery Malpica by holding yourself out as such on your Facebook and Instagram App, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015.”

While the count against Onabulu reads: “That you, Chris Onabulu on or about the 10th day of October, 2023, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to gain advantage for yourself, fraudulently impersonated one ‘Anthony Hodge, ‘ a white male from Florida, United States of America, by holding yourself out as such to Sharon Lebec via email correspondence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.”

They both pleaded guilty to the charges once they were read to them.

Prosecutors C.C. Okezie and Z.B. Atiku pleaded with the court to convict and sentence them based on their arguments.

However, defence counsel, Cookel George urged the court for a non-custodial sentence, “like community service, to be served within the EFCC, to enable him to change from his ways and still be a useful citizen to the nation”.

Rasaq was convicted and sentenced to four weeks of community service with the EFCC, “where he is to be counselled and assisted on how to refrain from a life of crime” by Justice Dipeolu.

He was also sentenced to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria and things seized from him, including a manager’s cheque.

Justice Ogazi also convicted and sentenced Onabulu to six months in prison, with the option of a fine of N200,000.00. The court further ruled that the items seized from him be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The two prisoners were detained by EFCC operatives from the Lagos Zonal Command for internet-related crimes and sentenced to prison. They were investigated, charged in court, and convicted.