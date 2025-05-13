Court Jails TobiNation, Tdollar For Naira Abuse In Lagos

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of socialites, Tobilola Olamide, popularly known as “TobiNation,” and Babatunde Peter Olaitan, also known as “TDollar”, for abusing the Nigerian currency. Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday, May 8, sentenced the duo to six months’ imprisonment each, with an option of a N200,000 fine.

They were arraigned separately on one-count bordering on tampering with Naira notes in violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007. Both pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the EFCC, the incident occurred on April 8, at a social event held at 23 Macdonald Road, Ikoyi. The convicts were captured in viral TikTok videos spraying N200 notes while dancing, an act considered a criminal offense under Ni-gerian law.

During the hearing, EFCC investigative officer Ibrahim Bukar, told the court that the agency initiated a TikTok-based intelligence probe on April 10, leading to the identification and invitation of the suspects.

“Olaitan admitted to spraying the Naira at a nightclub after a fan gifted him a bundle of N200 notes,” Bukar said.

