Court Jails TikToker 3 Years For Cyberstalking Eniola Badmus

For cyberstalking Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, through a social media app, TikTok, a lady, Okoye Bless- ing Nwakaego, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment. Nwakaego was sent to jail by a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo after finding her guilty of a two-count charge of cyberstalking.

Justice Oweibo specifically convicted Nwakaego following her plea of guilty to the charge that borders on cyberstalking. But the judge considered Nwakaego’s remorse and gave her an option of a fine to the tune of N150,000 in place of jail time. According to the charge filed by the police, Nwakaego and one Chimabia (now at large) between December 2022 and July 2023 in Lagos conspired to commit the offence.

The police equally stated that the duo knowingly caused the transmission of communication through TikTok, Gossipmill TV, remedy blog and other social media network, with her mobile number. Nwakaego, the police insisted, was “grossly offensive, false and to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insult, injury, criminal intimidation, enmity, hatred and needless anxiety to the prejudice of Badmus.

The offence, according to the police, is against the provision of Sections 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(c) and 27 of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015. While reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecution lawyer, Nosa Uhumwangho, informed Justice Oweibo that Nwakaego confessed to making the video following a prompt by a male friend.