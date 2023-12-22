Court Jails Man For Motorcycle Theft

On Thursday, an Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court sentenced Tunde Ogunrinde to two years in prison and hard labour in absentia for motorcycle theft.

It would be recalled that on August 18, 2021, Ogunrinde, 29, was charged by the police with theft of a Bajaj motorcycle valued at N270,000.

However, the magistrate, Olatomiwa Daramola while delivering judgment on the case said, “This court is fortified with the decision in the case of Maina versus Federal Republic of Nigeria (2022) LPELR-58942 (CA) to deliver this judgement in the absence of the defendant.

“I find the defendant guilty as charged, and I convict him accordingly. The defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment with hard labour or a fine of N20,000 in lieu of imprisonment.

READ ALSO:

“All security agencies are, by this judgement, put on alert to apprehend the fugitive wherever and whenever he is sighted to serve his term of imprisonment or to pay his fine in lieu of imprisonment.

“The motorcycle is hereby ordered to be sold and the proceeds kept in an account for six months, and if no one comes forward with a genuine proof of ownership for the motorcycle, then the proceeds shall finally be forfeited to the government in line with Section 290 (2) of the Ekiti State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2014.”