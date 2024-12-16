Court Jails Man For $115,000 Internet Fraud

Share

Justice H. L. Abba-Aliyu of an Abuja High Court has sentenced one, Praise Humphrey Igbo, also known as Jessica Allen, to one year in prison for internet fraud totaling $115,000.

Igbo, who was charged with internet crime, criminal impersonation, obtaining money under false pretence and money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was said to have deceived an American, Aaron Baker, by posing as a successful cryptocurrency trader named “Jessica Allen.”

The court heard that Igbo fraudulently obtained 5.26 Bitcoins, worth $115,000, from Baker.

This crime, described as a violation of Section 321 of the Penal Code Act (Abuja, Cap 532 LFN 2004), was punishable under Section 324 of the same Act.

Igbo pleaded guilty to the crimes, prompting the anti-graft agency’s lawyer, M.K. Hussain, to request his conviction and sentencing.

In her judgement, Justice AbbaAliyu sentenced Igbo to one year in prison, but allowed him the option of paying a fine of N1 million.

Furthermore, the court ordered that any funds recovered from Igbo, as well as money in his bank account, be used to compensate the victim through the American Embassy

