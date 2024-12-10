Court Jails ‘Mama Boko Haram’ Over N6m Car Scam

Share

A high court in Maiduguri, Borno State, has sentenced Aisha Wakil, better known as ‘Mama Boko Haram, to five years imprisonment for fraud.

In a judgment delivered on November 28, Aisha Kumaliya, the presiding judge, convicted and sentenced Wakil and two others to five years imprisonment each.

Wakil, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), was arraigned alongside Tahiru Daura, the organisation’s programme manager and Lawal Shoyode, country director, on Monday, September 1, 2020, on four-count amended charges bordering on cheating, conspiracy and giving false information to the tune of N6 million.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the trial, the prosecution presented three witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits before the court to prove the case against the trio. Kumaliya convicted and sentenced the defendants to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.

