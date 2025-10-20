Court Jails Malaysian-Chinese Man Over Unlawful Drug Dealings

Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a 45 year-old Malaysian-Chinese man, Liang Tak You, to two years imprisonment, over unlawful importation of a drug substance called Loud.

The judge passed the verdict following You’s arraignment by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of unlawful dealings in prohibited drug weighing 26.10kg. The defendant admitted committing the offence and pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The convict, according to the NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, was caught with the illicit drug in two suit cases upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Ikeja Lagos, on July 25, 2025. The lawyer further told the court that the offences committed by the defendant, contravened Section 11 (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same Act.

Following You’s guilty plea, Abu urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. Among the exhibits tendered by the prosecutor are You’s confessional statement (both in Chinese and English) bulk of the drugs, his international passport, among others.

In her plea for leniency, You’s lawyer, Chief Lilian Omotunde, pleaded with the court to be lenient in sentencing her client, whom she claimed is a driver. She urged the court to give her client a fine option in lieu of custodian sentence. In his judgement, Justice Kala sentenced You to two years imprisonment. He was however given an option of fine in the sum of N1 million. The charge against the convict reads:

“That you, Liang Tak You, Male, Adult, a Malaysian-Chinese on or about the 25th July 2025 during the inward clearance of passengers aboard Emirates Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand via Dubai United Arab Emirates to Lagos at the EArrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja-Lagos without lawful authority imported 26.10 Kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, a Narcotic Drug similar to Cocaine, LSD, Heroin and you thereby committed an act which Is an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”