Court Jails Fashion Designer For Impersonating EFCC Officer

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has sentenced a 27-year-old fashion designer, Haruna Musa Tolani, to 12 months’ imprisonment for impersonating and defrauding an officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Tolani, a native of Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, was convicted for impersonating Callitus Egwuonwu, an EFCC investigating officer attached to the Ilorin Zonal Directorate, and fraudulently purchasing MTN data worth ₦20,000 using the officer’s Access Bank account details.

The convict was initially arraigned on January 28, 2025, on a two-count charge bordering on impersonation and cybercrime. Although he pleaded not guilty at first, Tolani later changed his plea to guilty after the EFCC, represented by counsel Sesan Ola, presented overwhelming evidence.

One of the charges read:

“That you, Haruna Musa Tolani, in August 2024 at Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, misrepresented yourself via electronic message sent through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) to Access Bank Plc with respect to account number 0022643389, property of Mr. Callitus Egwuonwu, with which you purchased MTN data worth ₦20,000.00, resulting in a loss to the account owner, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015.”

In a similar count, the prosecution stated that Tolani fraudulently impersonated Egwuonwu to gain unauthorized access to his bank account and purchase data, contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the Cybercrime Act.

In his judgment, Justice Awogboro sentenced the defendant to 12 months’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦200,000 fine. The court also ordered the forfeiture of a First Bank manager’s cheque for ₦200,000 in favour of the victim and directed the convict to restitute the sum of ₦20,000, being the amount fraudulently obtained.

