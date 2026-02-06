Court Jails Ex-NEXIM Bank MD, Robert Orya, 490 Years Over N2.4bn Fraud

An Abuja High Court yesterday convicted a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Robert Onya, over his complicity in N2.4 billion fraud.

The court consequently sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC had prosecuted the convict on a 49 count charge bothering on corruption.

Trial Judge, Justice F. E. Messiri sentenced Orya to 10 years’ imprisonment on each of the 49 counts filed against him, bringing the cumulative sentence to 490 years.

Orya, who served as NEXIM Bank’s managing director between 2011 and 2016, was accused of fraudulently diverting funds belonging to the bank, offences the court found proven beyond reasonable doubt.

In his judgment, Justice Messiri held that the prosecution successfully established its case against the former bank chief, finding him guilty on all 49 counts.

During his tenure at NEXIM Bank, Orya was initially credited with efforts to reposition the institution to support non-oil exports and improve its financial standing after earlier challenges. However, his administration later became mired in controversies, including allegations of loan disbursement irregularities and procedural abuses.