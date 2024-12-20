""" """

New Telegraph

December 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 20, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Court Jails Ex-IMF…

Court Jails Ex-IMF Chief, Rato For Tax Fraud

On Friday, a Madrid court sentenced former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief, Rodrigo Rato to more than four years in prison for tax crimes, money laundering and corruption.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph gathered that the Judges found Rato who was also a former Economy Minister in Spain, guilty of three offences against the treasury.

According to the court statement, he is charged with one offence of money laundering and one offence of corruption between individuals.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

EPL: McTominay Explains Why He Left Man Utd
Read Next

JUST-IN: Tinubu Observes Jumat At Alausa Central Mosque
Share
Copy Link
×