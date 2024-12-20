Court Jails Ex-IMF Chief, Rato For Tax Fraud

On Friday, a Madrid court sentenced former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief, Rodrigo Rato to more than four years in prison for tax crimes, money laundering and corruption.
New Telegraph gathered that the Judges found Rato who was also a former Economy Minister in Spain, guilty of three offences against the treasury.
According to the court statement, he is charged with one offence of money laundering and one offence of corruption between individuals.
