Court Jails Eight Chinese Over Cyberterrorism In Lagos

Eight Chinese nationals have been convicted and sentenced by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, for their involvement in cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle on Friday.

The EFCC did not immediately disclose the details of the sentencing or specific roles played by the convicts in the syndicate.

However, it noted that additional information would be provided in due course.

The convicted individuals were identified as Pan Cai Qi, Zeng Xian Tao, Weng Mao Rong, Wang Xiong Wei aka Xiao Bai, Shi Dong Fu, Wang Shi Long, Liu Ke Fan, and Ting Liao.

“The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, July 4, 2025, secured the conviction and sentence of 8 Chinese for cyber-terrorism and internet fraud before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“They are among the syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency investment and romance fraud suspects arrested on December 19, 2024, in Lagos during a sting operation tagged ‘Eagle Flush Operation’ conducted by EFCC operatives.” the statement added