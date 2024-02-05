Court jails bizman 7 years for stealing N43m

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a businessman, Samson Joaqium, to seven years imprisonment over stealing of N43 million and issuance of a dud cheque. The judge handed down the verdict after finding the businessman guilty of a 5-count charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In her judgement, Justice Dada held that the prosecution has proved its case against Joaqium beyond every reasonable doubt. The judge maintained that the businessman had an intention to defraud his victim, just as she sentenced him to three years in prison on count one, seven years in prison on count two, and two years imprisonment on counts three to five. The trial judge, however, declared that the sentences should run concurrently and further directed that the convict should make restitution to his victim. Justice Dada equally directed that the convict’s company should be wound up and its assets forfeited. The anti-graft agency had dragged the convict and his company, Samgab Unique Investment Limited, to court on a 5-count charge bordering on stealing, obtaining by false pretences and issuance of dud cheque.

While the trial lasted, EFCC’s lawyer, Ms Fatima Mohammed, presented three witnesses and documentary evidence to prove the case, and the convict was the sole witness for the defence and was led in evidence by his lawyer, Mark Abraham. In the charge, the EFCC alleged that the convict and his company, sometimes in 2016, with intent to defraud, dishonestly converted to their use, the sum of N43 million belonging to one, Lanre Oluwaleye. The anti-graft agency equally alleged that the convict, sometimes on January 31, 2019, wilfully issued a dud cheque for a sum to the tune of N2 million to one, Ogunleye Lanre. The offence, according to the Commission, violates Section 278 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006, and Section 1(1)(a) of the Dishonoured Cheque (Offences) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.