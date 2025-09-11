Court Jails Ansaru Terror Commander Usman For 15 Years

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Mahmud Usman, one of the two recently captured top commanders of the Ansaru terrorist group, to 15 years imprisonment.

Usman pleaded guilty to charges of illegally mining California stones without lawful authority, with the proceeds allegedly used to fund the purchase of arms and ammunition for terrorist operations.

The Department of State Services (DSS) arraigned him on a 32-count charge, which includes terrorism financing, terrorist attacks, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

READ ALSO:

During the hearing, the federal government sought a life sentence, arguing that the gravity of his crimes, coupled with 31 pending charges, warranted the maximum penalty.

However, his counsel pleaded for leniency, stressing that Usman had no prior convictions.

Ruling on the matter, Justice Emeka Nwite sentenced Usman to 15 years in prison and ordered that he remain in DSS custody pending trial on the remaining charges.

The continuation of his case has been fixed for October 21, 2025.

The sentencing comes amid heightened government efforts to clamp down on terrorism financing networks and illegal mining operations believed to be a major source of funding for armed groups across Nigeria.