Court Jails 9 Chinese For Dealing In Ponzi-Terrorism Scheme

A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced nine Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each for their involvement in a ponzi-terrorism scheme busted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Victoria Island, Lagos, in December 2024.

The convicts are: Qin Xiao Yong, Luo Mao Yang, Liu Ni Ni, Liu Gang, Sun Qi (a.k.a. Wan Jin Ping), Zhang Juan, Li De Wen, Fun Min, and Tan Ming. Justice Daniel Osiagor passed the verdict after the EFCC’S lawyer Abdulrasheed Rildwan, informed the court of a plea bargain agreement which has been duly approved by the Commission.

Defence lawyers, Folarin Dalmeida and Abdulkadir Wodi, confirmed the agreement and urged the court to adopt the terms of the plea bargain as the judgement of the court.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor adopted the plea bargain and sentenced the nine defendants to one year imprisonment each. He also ordered the forfeiture of all electronic gadgets recovered from them during investigation.

In addition, the court directed each convict to pay a fine of N1 million. Justice Osiagor further ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to repatriate the convicts to their home country within seven days after completing their prison terms.