Court Jails 41 Internet Fraudsters in Oyo, Ogun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of 41(forty-one) Internet fraudsters to various jail terms in Oyo and Ogun States respectively.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the fraudsters were jailed after pleading guilty to one -count charge each preferred against them by the EFCC.

Justices Ladiran Akintola and Adebukola Olajide of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan; Justices Abiodun Akinyemi, A.A. Babawale and B.B. Adebowale of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta and Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, jailed the 41 convicts.

The convicts are Siyanbade Timilehin Omobosola, Ilugbo Emmanuel Adekunle, Odude Ayomide Michael, Aderounmu Gbenga Michael, Oluwole David Dare, Habeeblahi Abdullateef Akande, Ololade Sunday Olamide, Ibrahim Victor Abayomi, Adewusi Mojeed Adedeji, Afeez Lekan Jimoh, Peter Seyi Iyanuoluwa, Olatunde Abass, Alan-Oni Joseph Opeyemi, Adetunji Abolaji Adeola and Ogunmola Oluwabori Micheal.

Others are Ajayi Raymond Damilare, Cyril Stephen Oluwaseyi, Adekunle Solomon, Olalekan Taoreed Miller, Oladipupo Imoleayo Falohun, Moboluwaduro Olalekan Soetan, Ibikunle Oluwadamilare James, Olumoroti Ayomide Segun, Fetuga Olajide Abiodun, Agbolade Mayowa Oluwafemi, Felix Folorunsho Ayodele, Dauda Rokeeb Opeyemi, Adeife Adeleke Oluwasegun, Agbe Simon Abuo, Alonge Timileyin Israel.

The rest are: Lasisi Hassan Ayobami, Olakode Ajibola Ibrahim, Ogundiya Fredrick Olajide, Emmanuel Chidi Peter, Ayanmo Taiwo Wasiu, Daud Sodiq Temidayo, Hammed Ibrahim Ola, Adenuga Tope Lekan, Ibrahim Odewande Olasumbo, Adekunle Habeeb Olamilekan and Monday Blessing Patrick.

Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “guilty” to the one-count charge when it was read to them individually. Consequently, facts of the cases were reviewed by the prosecution as they prayed the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

The courts, having listened to the submissions and prayers of the prosecution and defence counsel, convicted and sentenced Patrick, Olasumbo, Lekan, Ola, Temidayo, Olajide, Ibrahim, Ayobami, Israel, James, Soetan, Solomon and Oluwaseyi to one-year imprisonment each while Olamilekan was sentenced to nine months jail term and Falohun to ten months imprisonment.

Also, Wasiu, Peter, Oluwafemi, Abiodun and Olumoroti bagged three months imprisonment each but Oluwafemi, Abiodun and Olumoroti were given the option of N50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine each in lieu of their sentence.

Furthermore, Oluwasegun, Opeyemi, Ayodele, Damilare, Micheal, Adeola, Opeyemi, Abass, Iyanuoluwa, Jimoh, Adedeji, Abayomi, Olamide, Akande, Michael, Adekunle, and Omobosola were convicted and sentenced to six months community service each as Adekunle and Omobosola got a N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) and N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) fine alongside their sentences respectively.

The courts also convicted and sentenced Abuo, Miller, Dare and Michael to three months of community service each but Abuo got a N50,000.00 fine in lieu of his sentence while Michael was to pay a fine of N30k alongside his sentence.

The convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria, including a green colour Toyota Highlander with Registration Number: LSD – 400 – GX and one sky blue colour Toyota Camry with Registration Number: DG – 453 – FT.

All the 41 convicts bagged their imprisonment when they were arrested by operatives of the EFCC for internet-related offences. They were investigated, prosecuted and convicted.