Court Jails 34 Internet Fraudsters For Cybercrime Offences

In a renewed efforts in fight against cybercrimes in Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested no fewer than 34 fraudsters in Anambra State.

The convicts, including Kelly Maduabuchi Muonagu, Nwokwu Chibuike Valerian, and Chinonso Stanley Boniface, faced charges ranging from fraudulent impersonation to obtaining by false pretenses.

On Monday, the internet fraudsters were convicted and sentenced by Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court in Awka, the State capital.

These individuals were sentenced to various jail terms for internet fraud-related crimes.

New Telegraph reports that the defendants were arrested on October 11, 2024, in Onitsha, following investigations revealing their involvement in scamming unsuspecting foreign nationals through fake identities, including posing as foreign shipping agents and romantic partners.

They pleaded not guilty but were subsequently found guilty.

Justice Anyadike sentenced each convict to eight months of imprisonment with an option of a N70,000 fine.

Contrarily, Valerian and Boniface were in the other hand ordered to perform two months of community service under court supervision.

The court further instructed that devices recovered from the convicts be auctioned.

Proceeds from the auctioning however are to be directed to the Single Treasury Account of the Federation.

This crackdown on internet fraud comes as part of Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime and protect vulnerable individuals worldwide.

