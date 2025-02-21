Court Jails 30 Internet Fraudsters In Ibadan

Share

No fewer than 30 convicts have been jailed in Ibadan, Oyo State for their involvement in various degrees of Internet fraudrelated offences.

The Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission revealed the development in a statement made available to DAILY POST on yesterday.

The statement signed by Dele Oyewale, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity said, the commission secured the conviction and sentence of the 30 Internet fraudsters before Justices Ladiran Akintola, Adebisi Adetujoye and K.B. Olawoyin of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan.

The convicts are Gbadega Ayomide, Ojo Oluwapelumi Oluwatomiwa, John Odey Ade, Ezekiel Oluwatobi Damilare, Usman Olamilekan Hammed, Ogunjobi Oluwafemi Oluwadunsin, Abdulrauf Taiwo Adekunmi, Ariyo Adejuwon Iyanu, Ahmed Ridwan Tajudeen, Ayomide Adedara, Oyewale Opeyemi Kayode, Charles Nneji, Obaoye Testimony Isaac, Olisemeka Tochukwu Anakweze, Ojo Opeyemi Makanjuola and Taiwo Kayode Goodness.

Others are: Bolarinwa Us man Gbolahan, Olawuni Gbenga Samuel, Segun Michael Balogun, Charles Ifeoluwa Olayode, Sule Taofeek Rotimi, Sodade Oludotun Tolulope, Adeyemo Waris Olabode, Akinnawonu Bidemi Raphel, Ayanda Samuel Oluwaseyi, Adeniyi Oluwasola Oluwatosin, Olorunosebi Toyyib Alabi, Okorie Ifeanyi Favour, Akande Opeyemi Babatunde and Siyanbola Oluwaseun Ibrahim.

The commission in the statement, added that the convicts were prosecuted on separate onecount charges that bordered on impersonation, obtaining by false pretence, retention of proceeds of crime and possession of fraudulent documents.

