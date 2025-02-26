Ogun Court Jails 21-Year-Old For Stealing Fowl

Share

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, on Wednesday, sentenced a 21-year-old man, Adebanjo Segun, to six months imprisonment for stealing a fowl.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogbonnaya Dyke.

Dike who spoke at the court said Segun’s troubles began on February 19, 2025, when he was arrested for stealing a hen.

READ ALSO

According to Dyke investigations revealed the convict had committed a similar offence in December 2024 but was pardoned as a supposed first-time offender.

The statement read: “Following the discovery of his previous offence, he was arraigned before the Ago-Iwoye Magistrate’s Court on February 20, 2025, on a lone charge under Section 430 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, Nigeria, 2006.

“After pleading guilty before His Worship O.F. Adeduntan (Mrs.), he was convicted and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.”

Share

Please follow and like us: