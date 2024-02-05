Court jails 20-year-old for 30 months over rape of toddler

Justice Adeniyi Familoni of an Abuja High Court has sentenced a 20-yearold man, Seun Olarewaju, to 30 calendar months imprisonment for the offence of raping a 3-year-old girl. According to the charge filed by the police, Olanrewaju was said to have on August 6, 2021 at Ado Ekiti within the jurisdiction of the court raped a three years old girl, contrary to Section 31(1) of the Child Right Law, Cap C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her evidence before the court, the victim’s mother said: “I was not around, I did not know what happened until the following day, when I was bathing my daughter, she did not allow me to wash her private part. ”When I checked, I saw it was red and swollen. I was so scared. When I asked what happened to her bumbum, she repeatedly said, it was Seun. “Thereafter, I heard Seun’s mother and my mother-in-law fighting outside, it was then I had a true picture of what happened. My brother-in-law narrated what transpired between Seun’s mother, my mother in-law and my daughter yesterday.“I reported the matter to the police who later took over the matter”. To prove his case, the prosecutor, KunleShina Adeyemi, called three witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement, pictures of the victim and defendant, medical report, among others, as exhibits. The defendant while speaking through his lawyer, Luke Ekene, prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy and called four witnesses.

In his judgement, Justice Familoni said: “I believe the defendant as a young person deserves a second chance to redeem himself and be a good citizen. He cannot do that if I sentence him to life imprisonment. ”Therefore, I am inclined to tamper justice with mercy to afford him an opportunity of redemption. “Therefore, the defendant, Olarewaju Seun is sentenced to 30 calendar months imprisonment without an option of fine, the sentence is to run effectively from Sept. 20, 2021 when he was rearrested by the police and kept in detention.”