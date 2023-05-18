New Telegraph

Court Jails 2 Men For Unlawful Possession Of Elephant Tusks, Pangolin Scales

T wo men, John Kanu and Obinna Eze, have been sentenced to four years imprisonment by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos for conspiracy and unlawful possession of 839.4kg of pangolin scales and 145kg of elephant tusks.

The duo were jailed after admitting committing the alleged offence as contained in a 4-count charge slammed on them by the Federal Operation Unit, Zone A, of the Nigerian Customs Services, Lagos.

Kanu and Eze were arraigned alongside one, Anthony Onyebuchi and Monday Nnamanni, in anamended charge marked FHC/ L/123c/22.

The duo and others had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge when they were initially arraigned before the court. However, at the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Kanu and Eze informed the court of their intention to change their plea.

The request was granted by the court. Following the development, Justice Oweibo ordered that the amended charge be read to them, following which the duo pleaded guilty, while Anthony Onyebuchi and Monday Nnamanni pleaded not guilty.

