Court Issues Interim Order On Kano LG Funds

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has issued an interim order, restraining the Kano State Government from further managing, controlling, administering, and disbursing the funds and allocations belonging to the 44 Local Government Areas of the state’s account, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice D.U Okorowo gave an interim order upon an exparte motion dated December 27, 2023, accompanying affidavit in support and affidavit of extreme urgency, both sworn to by Barrister Mustapha Abdulkadir.

The Court similarly issued an order of interim injunction for the maintenance and preservation of the subject matter, to wit not tempering with the funds and allocations belonging to the 44 LGAs in the Kano State Joint LG Account, and or the preservation of the status quo by all the parties to this suit, especially the defendants, pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice as well as an order of accelerated hearing.

The presiding judge in the alternative ordered the defendants to appear before the court and show cause why they shouldn’t be restrained from further tempering with the funds and allocations belonging to LGAs in the Kano State Joint LG Account.

The Court further ordered the concurrent originating summon and accompanying front-loaded Court processes outside Court jurisdiction to be issued to the respondents in the suit.

According to the Court Order obtained by Justice Watch News, the Applicants are 44 LGAs of Kano State and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON) Kano State Chapter.

The three Defendants named in the case, are the Kano State Government the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Accountant General of the State.

Consequently, the court fixed Jan. 3 for the Respondents to appear and show cause.