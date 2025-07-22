Court Issues Bench Warrant Against Animashaun Over Perjury, False Accusation

A Lagos High Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Rahmat Omolara Animashaun after she failed to appear in court on in a criminal case filed against her by the State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The court, presided over by Justice Ibikunle Harrison, ordered that Animashaun be arrested and produced in court on September 29, 2025, and on every other subsequent date until otherwise directed.

According to court filings, the State has levelled a four-count charge of perjury, bringing false accusation, making false statements to public officers and attempting to pervert the course of justice against Animashaun In Count 1, Animashaun was accused of committing perjury, contrary to Section 86 of the Lagos State Criminal Law.

The prosecution alleged that on November 4, 2022, at the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos, she knowingly gave false testimony intended to institute judicial proceedings against one, Adewale Olanrewaju Olatunji.

Count 2 involves the offence of bringing a false accusation, in which the defendant allegedly caused Olatunji to be wrongly charged with defilement of a child and sexual assault by penetration in December 2022, serious offences under Sections 137 and 261 of the Lagos Criminal Law.