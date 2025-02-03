Court Hears Suit Challenging Expatriate Employment Levy, March 5

Share

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja will on March 5, 2025 commence hearing in a suit challenging the introduction of Expatriates’ Employment Levy (EEL) by the Federal Government.

The date was fixed following a request by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi TunjiOjo, for an amendment to his counteraffidavit over an error.

The judge granted the adjournment after Tunji-Ojo’s lawyer, John Otuka, requested for additional time to correct the affidavit opposing the plaintiff ’s bid for an interlocutory injunction.

The suit, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of New Kosol Welfare Initiative is seeking to prevent the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), from enforcing the Expatriates’ Employment Levy.

The plaintiff ’s lawyer, Paul Atayi, argued that the levy could harm Nigeria’s economy, labeling it “anti-people.” The levy, set to take effect from February 27, 2025, would require companies employing expatriates to pay annual taxes of $15,000 (N23 million) for directors, and $10,000 (N16 million) for non-directors.

Raphael Ezeh, Programme Implementation Coordinator for the plaintiff, argued that the policy bypasses the constitutional requirement for collaboration between the executive and legislative branches on taxation issues.

At the last hearing of the matter, Atayi expressed readiness to pursue an injunction, but Otuka acknowledged mistakes in the counter-affidavit, requesting an adjournment to address them.

In his intervention, Justice Ekwo questioned why the defendants had filed a response to a “non-existing originating summons,” a situation Otuka referred to as a “mistake.”

The Attorney-General’s lawyer, Enoch Simon, confirmed that they had received the plaintiff ’s documents and filed a conditional memorandum of appearance, a counter-affidavit, and a defence statement, with plans to file a preliminary objection within the set deadline.

Despite concerns from the plaintiff about possible interference with the case, Justice Ekwo assured all parties that the status quo would remain unchanged. The court ordered the defendants to file necessary documents by February 26, and indicated that hearings on any ripe applications would proceed on March 5.

