Court Hears NIPTA’s Suit Against Niger State Education Reforms, February 12

Justice Mikhail Abdullahi of a Minna High Court will on February 12, 2026 hear a suit filed by the Niger State Parent Teacher Association (NIPTA) challenging the state’s ongoing education reforms. In the suit, NIPTA is contesting what it describes as undue interference in its operations by the Niger State Ministry of Basic Education.

The association has asked the court to restrain the ministry from meddling in its affairs. Filed under Order 93 (1) and (2) of the High Court of Niger State (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2018, and the court’s inherent jurisdiction, the motion seeks an interlocutory injunction preventing the caretaker committee chairman and other members from assuming operational authority until the substantive case is resolved. The association also requested any further orders the court deems necessary.

The application is supported by a 15-paragraph affidavit from NIPTA Chairman, Mallam Yunusa Adamu. NIPTA, a corporate entity duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), stated that attempts by the defendants to take over its operations have caused significant concerns among members. The association further said that following its incorporation, it formally notified the Ministry of Basic Education on May 5, 2025.

However, it alleged that on November 7, 2025, the second defendant announced the dissolution of NIPTA at a press conference held at the Education Resources Centre in Minna. A caretaker committee, chaired by the third defendant, was subsequently established to oversee its operations. NIPTA argued that any decisions by the caretaker committee could inflict irreversible harm on the association.

“It will be difficult, if not impossible, for the plaintiff to undo decisions or actions taken by the caretaker committee, and compensation will not be sufficient for the damages done to the association,” it stated.

The association is also seeking a judicial ruling on whether the Director-General of Schools and Education Reforms, acting under the Ministry of Basic Education, has the authority to dissolve a CACregistered corporate association, citing Section 850(1) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).