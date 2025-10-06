Court Hears Land Dispute Case Involving Iyabo Obasanjo, Others, Nov. 6

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 6 as the date for the hearing of a property dispute case involving Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and several others.

Justice Mohammed Umar fixed the date after the plaintiffs’ counsel, Abniyilo Na’allah, requested an adjournment, citing difficulties in serving the defendants.

At the last hearing of the case, only Na’allah was present, while no lawyer appeared for the defence. The court was informed that the plaintiffs had yet to complete necessary processes, prompting Justice Umar to adjourn the matter.

The plaintiffs, ABB Electrical Systems Limited and Yohana Margif, filed the suit over a disputed parcel of land at Plot 4254, Cadastral Zone A04, covering about 1.67 hectares in Asokoro District, Abuja. Aside Iyabo Obasanjo other defendants include; former FCT Senator, Philip Aduda, Ismail Iron, John Mbata, Jamaila Sani Alhassan, Altine Jibrin, and an unnamed individuals listed as the 2nd to 7th defendants.

The case was earlier handled by Justice Inyang Ekwo, who initially refused an ex-parte motion by the plaintiffs seeking an interim injunction to prevent the defendants from accessing or altering the land pending trial. Instead, he ordered that the defendants be served notice to respond.

The plaintiffs maintained that they are rightful owners of the land, claiming they were granted a statutory Right of Occupancy by the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) on May 23, 2006.

Margif, in an affidavit, said the defendants’ recent activities, including those of Senator Obasanjo, were a source of concern, urging the court to intervene to avoid irreparable harm to the property and preserve the integrity of a future judgement.