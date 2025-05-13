Court Hears Akpabio’s Contempt Charge Against Natasha Today

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja is scheduled to hear the contempt charge filed by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over an alleged social media post in breach of a gag order today.

Justice Binta Nyako, who adjourned the matter until noon , said she would first hear the earlier contempt charge filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Mr Akpabio, the Senate and others over allegations of disobedience to an earlier court order.

“I want a copy of the Senate rules as well,” the judge said, adding that she would clear her diary for Tuesday for the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge on April 4, restrained all parties to the suit filed by Akpoti-Udughan from granting media interviews or engaging in social media posts In respect of the subject matter before the court.

The development followed a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) that Akpoti-Uduaghan had allegedly been going from one media station to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to the suit. However, late last month, Akpoti-Natasha mocked Akpabio with a satirical apology posted on her official Facebook page.

