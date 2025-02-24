Court Halts Zamfara Assembly’s Move To Sack APC Member

Share

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, has halted the purported movement by the state House of Assembly to sack the All Progressive’s Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Talata Mafara South Constituency in the Assembly.

This followed a suit No FHC/GSCS/10/2025 filed by the aggrieved member, Aliyu Ango Kagara against the Zamfara State House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first, second and third defendants respectively before the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim on the 19/2/2025 challenging his sack by the leadership of the assembly.

The court granted an interim injunction restraining the third defendant (INEC) from conducting a bye-election for the Talata Mafara South State Constituency, which Hon Aliyu Ango Kagara is currently occupying.

Justice Olasupo also ordered that the status quo be maintained pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice and the substantive suit before the court.

The judge then adjourned the case to March 12, 2025.

