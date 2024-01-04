Court Halts Removal Of Platform Capital Directors From Duport’s Board

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has restrained a firm, Duport Midstream Company Ltd, from taking any step towards removing the Directors of Platform Capital Investment Partners on its Board.

The court in an Enrolment Order dated January 3, 2023 made an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st Defendant (Duport Midstream Company Ltd) either by itself or through its agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person or whosoever is acting on its behalf from taking any steps towards removing the Directors of the 1st defendant nominated to its Board of Directors by the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by one, Dr. Ponmile Osibo.

Justice Akintayo made the order upon the hearing a notion exparte dated December 3, 2023, moved by the applicant’s lawyer, Olayinka Olajuwon, who moved in terms praying the court to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion paper.

The court also heard submissions of Adegoke Oshobi (SAN) for the 1st defendant/respondent, and Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) for the 2nd defendant respectively.

Consequently, upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by Dr. Ponmile Osibo, and moved by his lawyer, the court granted the following reliefs: “An Order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent either by itself or through its agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person or whosoever is acting on its behalf from taking any steps towards removing the directors of the 1st defendant/ respondent nominated to its Board of Directors by the 2nd defendant/ respondent pending the hearing and determination of this suit.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st defendant/ respondent from entertaining any request other than that of the members or Directors of the 2nd defendant/respondent to remove to commence any process for the removal of the 2nd defendant/espondent’s nominated Directors on the Board of Directors of the 1st defendant/ respondent pending the hearing and determination of this suit”.

The case has been adjourned to January 29, 2024 for mention.