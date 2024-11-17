Court Halts NBC’s Sanctions On Media Houses

Share

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has ruled that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) lacks the legal authority to impose fines or other punitive measures on independent media houses in Nigeria.

In its judgment, the court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo declared that NBC’s actions, including the imposition of fines, licence suspensions, and other sanctions, violate constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, access to information, and fair hearing.

The judgment which was passed in June 2024, follows a legal action instituted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), challenging NBC’s imposition of fines on media outlets in 2022.

These fines were levied against Trust TV, Multichoice Nigeria Limited, NTA-Startimes Limited, and TelCom Satellite Limited for broadcasting documentaries on terrorism, which NBC claimed “glorified banditry” and undermined national security.

Justice Oweibo stated that SERAP and CJID had established the necessary legal standing to sue, emphasizing that the case was of public interest.

He upheld the plaintiffs’ arguments, ruling that NBC’s actions were unconstitutional.

Justice Oweibo equally held that “NBC’s imposition of a ₦5 million fine on the media houses violated fundamental principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality, thereby breaching constitutional and international obligations.

“The use of the Broadcasting Code to impose sanctions without court approval was inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights treaties.”

The judge insisted that the fines imposed on the media houses be set aside, even as he restrained NBC and its agents from unlawfully sanctioning or harassing media outlets in the future.

Justice Oweibo’s judgment emphasized that penal sanctions like fines are criminal and can only be imposed by a court of law.

While stressing the importance of media freedom in promoting diverse public discourse, the trial judge said, “The documentaries aired by the media houses are in the public interest, and punishing them would have a chilling effect on journalism and freedom of expression.”

The case arose after NBC fined several media outlets in 2022 for airing a BBC Africa Eye documentary, Bandits Warlords of Zamfara.

NBC claimed the content violated the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by undermining national security.

However, SERAP and CJID argued that the fines were arbitrary, unconstitutional, and infringed on the rights of the media to report on issues of public importance.

The plaintiffs cited provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to support their claim.

They argued that restrictions on freedom of expression must meet strict legal criteria, which NBC’s actions failed to satisfy.

