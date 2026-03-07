Court Halts INC National Election, Orders Parties To Resolve Dispute Within 7 Days

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has halted the scheduled national election of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) slated for March 7, following an interim order of injunction restraining the organisation and its electoral committee from conducting the poll.

The order was granted yesterday by Justice S. H. Aprioku of High Court No. 8, Port Harcourt, in Suit No. PHC/719/CS/2026, filed by High Chief (Barr) Macdonald Igbadiwei. The claimant sued the Chairman and members of the INC Electoral Committee, as well as the INC itself over what he described as a plot to exclude him from contesting for the position of National President in the forthcoming elections.

Those listed as defendants included Francis Fedode Tabai, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court who chairs the electoral committee, HRM King Dr Seiyefa Koroye, Dr Olobo Choice Jamaica, Mrs Iyoropatei Victoria Odogbo, High Chief (Hon.) Joel Wodubamo Aigbekumo, Mrs Immaculata Love Amaseimogha, Chief Dr Ebizimoh Okolo, Dr Major Iteimowei, Chief Dr Eniatorudabo A. Harrison, Chief Godwin Efang, and Amaopuseniibo Shedrack Fubara.

The court granted an interim order of injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants, privies or anyone acting on their behalf from conducting the national elections of the INC scheduled for March 7, 2026, or any other date, pending the resolution of the dispute.

Justice Aprioku directed the parties to resolve the dispute through the organisation’s Internal Dispute Resolution Committee within seven days. The judge further held that if the parties succeed in resolving the dispute internally, the court would abridge time for hearing of the matter.