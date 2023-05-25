Court Halts Execution Of Judgment In Ondo Land Dispute

An Akure High Court has halted the execution of a judgment that gave the possession of land located in the Alagbaka Government Reserve Area (GRA) extension in Akure, the Ondo State capital to the judgment creditor. The order of the court presided over by Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye was coming after six years it delivered a judgment on a land dispute involving the residents of the Alagbaka Government Reserve Area (GRA) extension and Olokunjuwon family and five months after a warrant of possession was issued.

The court had held that the Olokunjuwon family is the owner of the land in the government reserve area. Not satisfied with the decision of the court, the residents of the area appealed the decision and approached the Supreme Court for a motion to stay the execution of the judgment. Justice Adebusoye had earlier granted a warrant of possession for the Olokunjuwon family who is the judgment creditor to take possession of the land in dispute sequel to the verdict of the court that gave them authority over the land in the Government Reserve Area.

However, the owners, landlords, and residents of the disputed territory through their lawyer, Mr Ademola Ekundayo asked the court to halt the execution of the warrant of possession earlier granted asking the Olokunjuwon family to take possession of the land in dispute. The suit which was filed by Olusola Aladesuyi, Tunde Oyinloye, and Olusegun Adu-Peters on behalf of the residents and owners of land in the GRA has Prince Olusola Osore, Thomas Ojo, Chief Oluwole Olokunju- won, Ajayi Oluwole, and Michael Kerebu Olojido as defendants.

An order granted by Justice Adebusoye at the weekend set aside the execution of the judgment of the court delivered in respect of suit AK /173/2012 on January 5, 2017, to wit the warrant of possession was issued on January 23 pending the outcome of the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter. The court directed the judgment creditors and respondents to stay further execution of the judgment and warrant of possession it had earlier granted pending the hearing and determination of the motion before the Supreme Court.