Court Halts Edo LG By-Elections Over PDP Suit

An Edo State High Court has restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the state government from conducting planned local government by-elections in 59 wards across the state.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, by Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, following an ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the legality of the proposed polls. The Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice were also named as respondents in the suit.

The PDP, represented by Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Michael Ekwemuka, and P.W. Akwuen, argued that the tenures of the affected councillors remain valid until September 2026, making any attempt to declare the seats vacant or conduct elections illegal. Justice Itsueli agreed, granting the party leave to pursue judicial review of EDSIEC’s decision and ordering that all steps toward the planned by-elections be suspended.

In her ruling, the court directed that the respondents stay further action and refrain from conducting the by-elections pending the hearing and determination of the judicial review. The judge also referred the matter to the Chief Judge of Edo State for reassignment to a regular court, setting the return date for September 30, 2025.