Court Halts APC Congress In Ondo

The Federal High Court Akure yesterday halted the Ondo State congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fixed for today.

The court also directed Chairman Ade Adetimehin, and members of the state executive committee (SWC) to continue in their various capacities pending the hearing of the suit challenging the outcome of the ward and local government congresses.

Justice Toyin Adegoke also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC from going ahead with the planned congress. The APC had, in a statement, said it fixed March 3 for the state congress in line with the directive of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The party said: “In line with the constitution and guidelines for the conduct of nationwide congresses, and as approved by the NWC, the Ondo State chapter cordially invites statutory delegates, critical stakeholders, and party leaders to the state congress of Ondo State APC.”

Two people were confirmed dead when rival factions were trying to ensure the election of their cronies as leaders of the political wards in the Idanre Local Government Area.